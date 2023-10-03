Autopsy to determine mysterious death of 66-year-old Clarehall woman

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Passersby stood in disbelief on Saturday afternoon as 66-year-old Julie Chloe Carr lay motionless on the roadside on Clarehall Triangle, Clarehall.

Carr, an out-patient of the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, lived in the same village where her body was found. She had reportedly collapsed on the roadside and died suddenly. Eyewitnesses said she was standing on the curb when she suddenly fell to the ground.

Reliable sources told Observer that Carr had been a very compliant patient over the years and never missed her appointment for her injectable medication.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas said officers received the call at around 2pm. A doctor pronounced Carr dead at around 3pm that day.

According to Thomas, there is no suspicion of foul play, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.