Autism NGO steps up to help find Shamar Harrigan

It has now been 22 unnerving days for the family of 19-year-old autistic teen, Shamar Harrigan, since his disappearance.

The Willikies teen was last seen on November 14, and searches for him so far have yielded no positive results, despite there being a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

He is said to be dark in complexion, 5 feet 3 inches tall, last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan slippers, and carrying a light blue and pink backpack.

Harrigan’s sister, Shauntelle Barton, is hoping that the family’s faith is rewarded as they continue to encourage the nation to offer a helping hand.

Last week, Barton said that persons ought not to be afraid of Shamar, and she also suggested that persons who are hesitant about approaching an individual with special needs should “trail him or call the police to get some assistance.”

The Blue Dragon Fly Foundation has organised a search for Shamar in his hometown of Wilikies on Monday, alongside the police, family members, and other organisations.

The Foundation’s mission is “to assist young people with autism and learning disabilities to acquire the necessary life and vocational skills to live and work as independently as possible and be the best they can be.”

Founder of The Blue Dragon Fly Foundation, Carol Hopton, said the team will be using a high-endurance drone that can get to areas that are perhaps inaccessible by foot, while the police will lead the investigation.

Founder of The Blue Dragon Fly Foundation, Carol Hopton (Photo courtesy LinkedIn)

She appealed for more people to join the day’s search party effort and for other NGOs to lend support by calling the number on the missing persons flyer to volunteer.

“We need individuals, we need volunteers, and we need numbers so that we can cover as wide an area as possible in Willikies where the search is taking place. It’s an extensive area. The meeting place is at the Willikies Police Station at 9 am, and we do have some things in place, Hopton said on yesterday’s Big Issues program.

Meanwhile, government officials are currently mulling the idea of using tracking bracelets, once used to monitor persons with Covid, to help families keep track of the whereabouts of loved ones with special conditions. There have been previous instances of people with Alzheimers, for example, going missing without a trace.

Anyone with information on Harrigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or the family at 716-9768.