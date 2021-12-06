28 C
St John's
Monday, 06 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesAuthorities warn of another seawall breach on Crabb Hill Main Road
The Big StoriesUncategorized

Authorities warn of another seawall breach on Crabb Hill Main Road

0
8
Motorists are advised to take care on the cracked road as waves are said to have damaged the seawall. (Photo by Tekiah Minott)

An immediate notice is being issued to the general public and all road users, in particular persons who utilize the Crabb Hill Main Road.

A section of the roadway on the southern side adjacent to the sea wall has deteriorated and the damage currently presents a hazard to road users traversing this area on the Crabb Hill main road.

The Ministry of Works will be conducting repairs to the roadway and seawall in attempts to further reinforce it from being breached by the sea and ask that the public please take note of any notices placed along the roadway and be cautious while traveling within this area of Crabb Hill.

Engineers and technicians from the Ministry of Works in conjunction with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda conducted an assessment of the situation and advised the following safety precautions for the affected roadway on the Crabb Hill main road:


• The roadway will be restricted to single lane traffic only


• Heavy duty equipment and trucks will not be allowed to traverse that area of the roadway


• If road users must traverse this section of the roadway it should only be motorcars and other light vehicles


Work will begin from 11pm Monday 6th December and continue for at least another 3 weeks.

Please note in the first instance this section of the Crabb Hill Main Road will be closed from 11pm Monday 6th December until 4am Wednesday 8th December, when the road will again reopen to single lane traffic.


Once again we ask that all road users please proceed with due care and caution when travelling this section of the Crabb Hill Main Road.

Previous articleMinister Jonas official statement on the death of Neltah Telemaque and increasing gender based violence rates against Women
Next articlePolice promise heightened security for the Christmas season
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

three × two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

Oh my, Omicron

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!