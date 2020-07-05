Authorities investigate domestic Covid cases

3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

Health authorities are investigating what the nation’s leader has termed as domestic cases of Covid-19.

During a radio interview on the weekend, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that three or four persons may have contracted the virus.

Without going into further details, he stated that it was reportedly due to negligence within a particular property which did not follow the necessary protocols.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also stated, on the weekend, that something went wrong recently with the testing of some American tourists for the virus.

He said five out of 20 tourists who tested positive on arrival Antigua and Barbuda tested negative shortly after when they returned to the United States.