Aurelien Raphael to Compete in AUA Rohrman Triathlon

Renowned French triathlete Aurelien Raphael is set to make waves at the AUA Rohrman Triathlon Olympic Distance event on August 24 at Ffryes Beach, Antigua.

He will also compete in day two’s 10k road run/walk on August 25 from Morris Bay to Ffryes Beach. This exciting participation is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Energie Antigua, the American University of Antigua, Aidan McCauley, and Antigua VIP Tours.

Aurelien Raphael, born in 1988, has been a professional triathlete for 16 years, demonstrating incredible versatility and endurance in his sport. His career highlights include being the 2006 European Junior Champion and the 2007 Junior World Champion.

Raphael has shown a consistent performance in ITU events since 2005, securing seven ITU gold medals between 2006 and 2016. He achieved notable success in the Quarteira ETU Triathlon European Cup, winning gold in both 2014 and 2016. His strength as a swimmer has been a key factor in his success, especially in fast-paced formats like the Arena Games Triathlon.

Raphael’s recent achievements include a 10th place finish at the 2017 Quarteira ETU Triathlon European Cup and various positions in the 2016 and 2017 ITU World Triathlon events in cities like Stockholm, Leeds, Abu Dhabi, and Cozumel.

In 2021, he showcased his adaptability by securing a bronze medal at the Arena Games Triathlon in Rotterdam, emphasising his prowess in the swimming segments. His victory at the 2022 Arena Games Triathlon in Munich further established him as a formidable competitor in the triathlon world.

Notably, Aurelien Raphael is not new to the AUA Rohrman Triathlon. He is a previous winner of this prestigious event and holds the current course record, showcasing his exceptional proficiency and familiarity with the challenging course at Ffryes Beach. His return to the AUA Rohrman Triathlon is eagerly anticipated, with expectations high for another outstanding performance.

Organisers of the AUA Rohrman Triathlon say they are thrilled to have an athlete of Raphael’s calibre participate in the Olympic Distance event. His experience and skill are expected to bring an exciting dynamic to the competition.