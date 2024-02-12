Aunt Selma celebrates another centenarian milestone

- Advertisement -

The name Selomie means ‘peace;’ and no word better describes Victoria Selomie Rhodes more than ‘peace.’ Known to many as Aunt Selma, she was born in the village of Liberta, Antigua, to Charles and Mary Rhodes in February 12, 1920.

At the tender age of three, she and her only sibling, Rueben, who was then five, became orphans. Although they went to live with relatives in the village of Swetes, life for them was not easy. As a result, they developed a deep and lasting bond and always looked-out for each other. Like her big brother, she was a quiet person, but of a very strong will and sound morals. She also learned to trust God, and from that very early age, and up to today, the Holy Scripture has remained her guide.

As a member of the St John’s Seventh Day Adventist Church, she has served as choir member, deaconess and Bible worker. She has certainly set an example for many members of the Rhodes Family who continue to sing, serve and teach in their respective Church congregations.

As a career, she worked in the government treasury, and for some time, at Blue Waters Hotel, always being diligent and honest.

Despite her small stature, she could put away food. Her favourite dishes are fungi and fish, and veggie soup. And yes, she loved the occasional Bryson’s sweet drink.

When it comes to colour, no one can rock pink quite like her. And with a mild hint of vanity, you cannot take her photo without her wearing her pink sunglasses and her “good wig.”

Aunt Selma loves, and is very involved with her family that includes one daughter, one granddaughter, one grandson-in-law, two grandchildren and over two hundred nieces and nephews, among others.

Of course, she is guarding her independence even in the ‘United Nations of Rhodes.’ This is demonstrated by her walking all kinds of back roads from Fort Road to Nevis Street, even well into her mid-nineties, so that the church bus would not pick her up.

The guiding principle in Aunt Selma’s life remains, “Put God first in all things.”