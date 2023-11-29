AUA student death: Case against accused motorist delayed again

- Advertisement -

A court case where a medical student was reportedly killed as a result of a man driving dangerously is continuing to experience delays more than a year after the incident.

Karim Edwards is accused of knocking down two American University of Antigua (AUA) students while they were crossing Friars Hill Road on October 23 last year.

The matter came up in the Traffic Court once again yesterday and was adjourned for about the sixth time since Edwards made his first appearance 13 months ago.

The alleged collision resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to his injuries just over a week later.

His companion, Priyanjana Das, then 19, survived but with significant injuries, including the loss of her right arm, fractures to her left arm, and injuries to her pelvis.

Edwards, a 46-year-old accountant, was initially charged with dangerous driving but the charge was elevated to causing death by dangerous driving following Mathew’s death.

Magistrate Dexter Wason is tasked with assessing the evidence against Edwards and deciding whether to refer the case to a higher court. However, persistent issues have hampered the case’s progression.

Yesterday, the court heard that the file is currently under review by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office.

Consequently, the committal hearing has been postponed once again, this time to February 22.