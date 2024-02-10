AUA Partners with Rohrman Sports Association to revive Rohrman Triathlon

- Advertisement -

The American University of Antigua (AUA), in partnership with the Rohrman Sports Association, proudly announces the return of the Rohrman Triathlon. Scheduled for August 24, 2024, at Ffryes Beach, this marks the event’s triumphant comeback since its last occurrence in 2020, paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vernon Solomon, LRCP, MSc, C. Dir., Vice President of Administration, Director – Emergency Medicine Training Centre & Clinical Simulations, and AHA ITC Programs Director at AUA, expressed his enthusiasm: “The revival of the Rohrman Triathlon holds profound significance for the American University of Antigua. It embodies the very essence of the AUA spirit – resilience, dedication, and unity – and serves as a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of those we’ve lost and a celebration of the values they held dear. We are deeply proud to support this event, which not only fosters a spirit of resilience and community, but also encourages healthy living and reminds us of the transformative power of coming together.”

The Rohrman Triathlon, a festival of endurance and spirit, is dedicated to the memory of its co-founder and late AUA student, Jonathan Rohr. Jonathan’s vision and passion for triathlon continue to inspire the triathlon, even after his untimely passing before the inaugural event. The 2024 edition holds a special significance as it celebrates the legacy of another founding member, Andre Simon, who played a crucial role in the event throughout the years. Tragically, Andre passed away in 2023, a year after a severe cycling accident.

Mr Solomon added, “We are particularly moved by the dedication of the event’s organisers and participants in keeping the legacies of Jonathan Rohr and Andre Simon alive. The exciting direction the triathlon is taking, emphasising inclusivity and accessibility, further aligns with our mission of fostering collaboration and well-being for all. As an institution that cherishes these very values, AUA stands firmly in support of this inspiring event. We believe it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope, perseverance, and unity for our entire community, inspiring future generations and empowering individuals of all abilities to achieve their full potential.”

Vernon Solomon (pictured right) presenting awards to Rohrman event winners.

This year, the addition of Dwayne Simon, Andre’s brother, to the Rohrman Triathlon organising committee enriches the event with a deeper connection to its founding vision, and enhances the commitment to its enduring legacy.

“Joining the Rohrman Triathlon team is not just an honour but a heartfelt journey for me. It’s about continuing Andre’s dream and honoring Jonathan’s memory. We aim to inspire and unite through this event, just as they did,” said Simon

The Rohrman Triathlon, which began in 2012 with 70 athletes, now attracts nearly 400 participants. It epitomises the spirit of bringing people together through sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and leveraging sports tourism for the benefit of Antigua and Barbuda. The event features 10 triathlons, including Olympic and Sprint distances, as well as categories for various age groups starting from 6 and under, and includes both team and individual competitions.

Adding to the excitement, this year sees the introduction of a Day 2 event with diverse options for participants. Athletes can choose between an approximate 10k swim from Morris Bay to Ffryes Beach, a road run/walk, or a trail hike/run, all starting at Morris Bay and culminating at the scenic Ffryes Beach. These additions offer new challenges and opportunities for participation, further expanding the event’s appeal.

The Rohrman Triathlon stands as a non-profit initiative, committed to fostering community spirit, athletic development, and the enriching experience of sports tourism in Antigua and Barbuda. This prestigious event is also supported by several generous sponsors, including Aqua Panna, Pellegrino, Island Provision, Ticketing, Margrie Hunt, The Athlete’s Foot, SO Ltd, HG Paints, Hurricane Power Athletic Club, and Frank Wall Ltd. Their commitment greatly enhances the scope and impact of the event.