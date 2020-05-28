Attorney General speaks on controversial transfer of murder convict

Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, has given some explanation regarding the transfer of 80-year-old murder convict, Umberto Schenato, from Her Majesty’s Prison to the Fiennes Institute.

Schenato was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2013 killing of his ex-wife Edda in the parking lot of the Epicurean Supermarket.

The man has only completed a portion of his sentence, but was recently transferred from the prison to the elderly care facility.

This move has raised concerns among the public and the victim’s relatives.

However, the AG told Observer this morning that Schenato was transferred as he is “extremely ill” and had to be moved to receive medical care that the prison could not provide.

According to reports, Schenato fractured his hip recently and had to be treated at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

He reportedly also has several underlying health conditions that require special attention.