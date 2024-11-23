Attorney General pledges continued government resources for effective policing

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

The Minister of Legal Affairs, Public Safety, Immigration, and Labour says the government remains resolute in its efforts to build a strong and committed police force.

Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin speaking at last Thursday’s 49th police graduation ceremony said the Gaston Browne administration will continue to provide the necessary resources needed for an effective police and fire service.

He said the government has made significant investments in the country’s security sector through the introduction of drones, new vehicles and other equipment for the police force and Fire Department.

The attorney general announced that “very soon” seven new fire tenders will be arriving on island to further enhance the capabilities of the department.

“Safety and security continue to be a priority for this government and we will continue to support the police force in its efforts. My government … is committed to working with the regional and international stakeholders to improve the efficiency of the police force,” Sir Steadroy said.

Speaking directly to the graduates, the attorney general admonished the new officers to be wise and apply their knowledge at every opportunity.

Sir Steadroy told them to be constant learners and to let self-development be a part of their daily routine.

“Ask questions, read and seek ways to improve your knowledge-base. Think outside the box. Be flexible and be creative as you absorb new knowledge to enhance your performance. Importantly, act ethically and responsibly. The hallmark of a law enforcement officer is the ability to subscribe to high ethical standards and be responsible to the community.

“Your character must be exemplary. You must each of you earn the respect, the trust and the confidence of people throughout this nation. And this can only be done by your conduct. Remember, respect is earned. Earn the respect. And my friends, be visible and accessible to the community,” Sir Steadroy charged the young officers.

The minister also used the opportunity to urge the new officers to become engaged in community policing, which he said is what “makes police… and policing equally effective.”

He admonished them to become a part of the community by interacting with all groups of people, therefore allowing them to see their presence and knowing they are there to serve and protect them.

“Do you know how it is comforting to see police officers in every community walking around knowing the people? You could know them by name.

“That is what we’re trying to start and to ignite in Antigua and Barbuda: effective community policing. Your cooperation with the public, my friends, will enhance effectiveness and greatly contribute to public safety and security,” Sir Steadroy said.

Also speaking at the graduation was Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney who said the force will continue with its commitment to provide training at all levels within the force, in an effort to meet the demands of the job and keep the community safe and secure.

“Antigua and Barbuda demands competent police officers and dedicated firefighters. The police administration also wishes to place on record our gratitude to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for the commitment to increase our human resource.

“The positive response to this need will enhance our ability to provide efficient service to the people of Antigua and Barbuda, our visitors, and those who choose to make here their home. And Mr Minister, may I say we are looking forward to being back here in a similar fashion in very short notice. There is still some need,” Rodney said.