Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecution to discuss extradition

New Story

Attorney General, Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin says that he intends to discuss the possible extradition of Mehul Choksi with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Anthony Armstrong, as soon as possible.

“We expect the DPP back shortly, if not by tomorrow, then certainly by Monday and as soon as he returns I intend to meet with him so we can [discuss] this extradition matter,” Benjamin told OBSERVER media yesterday.

He refused to say anymore on the matter but pointed OBSERVER media to a press release that was disseminated yesterday from the Prime Minister’s office.

According to the press release, Indian High Commissioner HE Venkatachalam Mahalingam, who is accredited to Antigua and Barbuda and resident in Guyana, came to St. John’s for the third time in recent weeks to engage senior government officials on the Mehul Choksi extradition matter.

It stated that High Commissioner Venkatachalam Mahalingam was greeted by PM Gaston Browne yesterday morning at his office, where they held extensive discussions relating to the ongoing matter of the alleged Indian fraudster Mehul Choksi, who has acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda via the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

The release revealed that the Attorney-General, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anthony Liverpool along with Ambassador Colin Murdoch, senior advisor to PM Browne, were also at the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, High Commissioner Mahalingam formally submitted another extradition application from Indian authorities, with modified charges. He was assured by the Attorney-General that the documents would be given to the DPP, who is currently overseas.

The Indian diplomat and the Prime Minister engaged in general discussions on the nature of the alleged crimes Choksi is said to have committed and the media frenzy in India surrounding the case.

Prime Minister Browne restated the government’s full cooperation with the Indian authorities in this extradition case, but highlighted that due process would have to be followed.

Choksi, an Indian billionaire businessman, is wanted for alleged fraud in India.

He was granted Antiguan and Barbudan citizenship in November 2017. The Indian government has asked the government of Antigua to extradite him so he can stand trial for his alleged involvement in an alleged US $2 billion fraud.