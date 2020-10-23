Attempted murder charge for Gray’s Farm youth reduced to wounding with intent

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-year-old Ashbirth Damian O’Brien has been issued two lesser charges of wounding with wounding to cause grievous bodily harm, and grievous bodily harm, which replaced the charge of attempted murder served upon him earlier this year.

In June, police arrested and charged O’Brien of Parliament Street, Gray’s Farm, for the alleged attempted murder of Miguel George, also of Parliament Street.

The accused allegedly used an object to inflict a wound to George’s head on the evening of June 5 at Parliament Street.

Yesterday, in St John’s Magistrates’ Court, the charge was reduced to the two lesser but still indictable charges.

O’Brien, who is represented by Attorney Warren Cassell, was then granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh also asked O’Brien to surrender his travel documents, present two sureties and report to Gray’s Farm Police Station twice a week.

He is expected to return to court on November 30 for his committal hearing.