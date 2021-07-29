Attempted murder charge could be upgraded pending investigation

Lawmen said before amendments could be made to the attempted murder charge in the case involving Pablo Francis, other aspects of the case must be carried out.

That charge may be upgraded to murder based on aspects like the results of an autopsy.

Police Public Relations Officer, Frankie told Observer that investigations into the case is ongoing.

Francis died last week, days after being stabbed in his temple with a sharp object.

Pablo Francis, 42, is fighting for his life at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre after being stabbed during an altercation in St Johnston’s Village last week (Photo contributed)

Medical officials had predicted that Francis may not survive because of the severity of his injuries, which reportedly caused damage to his brain.

Alfred Delice, also of St Johnston’s Village, was charged with attempted murder last week and remanded to prison.