27.5 C
St John's
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
HomeLocalAttempted murder charge could be upgraded pending investigation
LocalNews

Attempted murder charge could be upgraded pending investigation

0
129
Attempted murder accused Alfred Delice leaving the St John’s Magistrates’ Court

Lawmen said before amendments could be made to the attempted murder charge in the case involving Pablo Francis, other aspects of the case must be carried out.

That charge may be upgraded to murder based on aspects like the results of an autopsy.

Police Public Relations Officer, Frankie told Observer that investigations into the case is ongoing.

Francis died last week, days after being stabbed in his temple with a sharp object.

Pablo Francis, 42, is fighting for his life at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre after being stabbed during an altercation in St Johnston’s Village last week (Photo contributed)

Medical officials had predicted that Francis may not survive because of the severity of his injuries, which reportedly caused damage to his brain.

Alfred Delice, also of St Johnston’s Village, was charged with attempted murder last week and remanded to prison.

Previous articleExxonMobil contract leaves Guyana out of oil gains
Next articleHomeless woman in ICU after falling off building – police investigate
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4 + two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

They are so full of it

The games they play in high places

Uh, oh!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021