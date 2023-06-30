Attempted murder case committed to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who allegedly shot at another man while he was driving through town has seen his case referred to the High Court where he could face serious penalties if convicted.

Damien Joseph is said to have unlawfully and maliciously shot at Kevin Constant on May 30 last year with the intention of killing him.

Both men are residents of Cassada Gardens.

The alleged incident occurred on High Street at about 7.30pm that night.

The complainant, who is in his 40s, was said to be driving along High Street in a pickup when he spotted the defendant and his cousin walking on the same road but in the opposite direction.

According to reports, when the accused was just a few feet away, he discharged a firearm at the lower part of the windscreen shattering a speaker tweeter.

The bullet was reportedly lodged in the cabin of the truck.

The alleged victim quickly called 911 and reported the matter.

Joseph, who is in his late 30s, was subsequently arrested and charged and brought before the court to await his committal hearing.

And after months of waiting, his case was finally committed earlier this week.

He was told that the next time he is called to court, it will be before a judge at the Parliament Drive courthouse where he will have to answer to the charge.