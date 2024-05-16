Attacking Saints improve chances of reaching First Division playoffs with huge win over Bolans FC

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Attacking Saints improved their chances of grabbing one of two playoff positions in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division competition with a 7-1 thrashing of Bolans FC when they met at the FA’s Technical Center on Tuesday.

The win carries the All Saints team to 39 points and third on the standings after 19 outings. They are one point adrift of second place occupied by Five Islands with 40 points. Five Islands have however played two matches less. Potters Tigers continue to lead the competition with 43 points from 17 showings.

Former national goalkeeper Prince Walter and Defrante Braithwaite both recorded hattricks in the huge win. Walter scored in minutes 3, 47 and 63 while Braithwaite struck in minutes 30, 74 and 84. An own-goal by Andre Martin in minute 57 accounted for Attacking Saints’ other conversion. Ironically, it was also an own-goal that accounted for Bolans’ only strike after Jahmeil Richmond inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net in the 80th minute.

Bolans remain on 17 points after 18 showings.

Also on Tuesday, Fort Road stunned Lion Hill one-nil when they met in Golden Grove to move out of the cellar position on the 11-team standings. Ezekiel Thomas scored the lone goal of the match in the 20th minute from the penalty spot. The win moves Fort Road to 13 points from 17 matches and ninth on the standings.

There was victory as well for Bendals FC as they beat Blackhawks 1-0 at Bendals. The lone goal of the contest came in minute 47 from Darren Stevens as Bendals moves to 15 points from 19 outings and eighth on the standings. Blackhawks remains on 13 points, also from 19 outings.