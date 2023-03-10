Attacking Saints get crucial win as Freemans Village held to draw in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Attacking Saints moved into the second position on the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division following a crucial 2-0 victory over Sea View Farm on Wednesday.

Joshua Samuel scored both goals for Saints when he netted on both sides of halftime with strikes in minutes 38 and 83.

The win propelled the All Saints team to 30 points from 13 matches, two points behind leaders Jennings United whose match against Belmont FC on Wednesday was postponed.

The loss was Farm’s third in 13 showings as they remain on 28 points and second in the standings on goal difference. Their superior goal difference of positive 31 put them ahead of Freemans Village FC who missed an opportunity to move into second after being held to a 1-1 draw by Real Blizzard.

Malik Charles had given Freemans Village the advantage after 33 minutes but a 53rd minute strike from Karl Hampson secured a point for Blizzard, moving them to 22 points after 13 matches. Freemans Village moved to 28 points also from 13 matches.

Also, on Wednesday, Bethesda defeated Tamo FC 4-2. O’Shale Simon scored a hattrick for Bethesda with goals in minutes 13, 26 and 74, while Chunsea Martin netted in minute 55. Bethesda moved to 21 points and seventh in the standings.

De’Andre Ralph and Jaheim Grant each scored once for Tamo FC as they remain rooted at the bottom of the standings with just three points after 12 showings.

There was victory as well for Golden Grove as they defeated Young Warriors 5-0. Terrance Semper led the way with a hattrick, netting in minutes 23, 50 and 73, while Darryl Samuel and Yowzan Morris each scored once to lift their team to the convincing triumph.

Golden Grove now have 17 points from 14 matches while Warriors are third from bottom with eight points.