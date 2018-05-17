Attackers yet to find a win as Black Lightning strikes again

New Story

Roof Masters Plus Attackers continued their dry spell in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) league on Tuesday night as they fell to Sagicor Life Enforcers 36-19 at the YMCA Sports Complex.

The country team, which is yet to win a match in the A Division, could not deny Enforcers who were led by Sharon Francis who sank 23 of her 33 attempts.

She was assisted by Christine Mills who netted 9 of 11 and Julie Richards who chipped in with four points.

Attacker Shenique Farrell made eight of her 14 attempts while teammate Kika Josiah chipped in, also netting eight but with 15 attempts.

Ferona Barthley contributed making 3 of 9 attempts.

Also, the Hon Michael Browne Black Lightning picked up a big win on Tuesday edging out Massy United Grays Green Tigers 23-21.

National junior player, Rayanna Regis led the country team to victory, scoring 21 of her 35 attempts.

Loreli Lapps, also of Black Lightning, chipped in with two points.

Tigers’ Adina Andre made 13 of her 24 attempts with assistance from teammates, Sheneice Henry and Claneisha Gomes contributing with four points each.