Atlantic rowers’ funds to boost local search and rescue charity

Jojo Nunes (left) and Travis Weste spent 47 days at sea (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Cash raised by Antigua and Barbuda’s intrepid Atlantic rowers Travis Weste and Jojo Nunes will help keep people safe in the country’s waters.

The pair raised more than US$10,000 with their epic 47-day ocean row in the recent Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

They completed the 3,000-mile feat on January 28. Weste and Nunes chose the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown as their beneficiary, and the body has since pledged to use some of the money to purchase equipment for the Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue (ABSAR).

Donation-dependent ABSAR is dedicated to saving lives in Antigua and Barbuda and the surrounding waters.

The remaining funds raised by Weste and Nunes will support other Rotary Sundown local community projects.