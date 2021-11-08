Athletics boss believes more coaching development needed at upper level

by Carlena Knight

“There needs to be more education.” This was the response of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) President Everton ‘Mano’ Cornelius when asked for his thoughts on the level of coaching for track and field.

Cornelius said for the most part he is pleased with the standard of coaching in the junior level, but believes there is still a lot more room for development in the senior category.

“I think at the junior level, I am going to say yes, I feel that our coaches can handle themselves.

“It takes a bit more training and specialisation when it comes to the upper tier of competition and we are talking about the Olympics, World Championships and so on. They need more education where that is concerned,” Cornelius said.

He added that the onus is on these coaches to elevate their status as the local body can only provide coaching courses up to a level three certification.

“You as an individual will have to try and educate yourself as much as possible and let me put it this way to you; if World Athletics is doing a course, that goes to level three, the rest of it is lecturing and so on. Outside of that level three and you want to become an elite coach, you have to … get on the internet, find out about workshops or what they may be offering from out of the United States or in this place,” he mentioned.

The former Olympian did however note that if any coach needs assistance the local sporting body will try its best to assist. Cornelius was speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show.