Athletics Association to meet on widespread reports of protocol breaches by coach

By Neto Baptiste

The President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Everton Cornelius, said widespread reports of a breach in protocols by at least one male national coach is set to be discussed at an executive meeting this week.

Speaking on the matter for the first time since reports of the breach surfaced a few weeks ago, Cornelius stopped short of giving details from the report he received but assured the matter will be discussed and that a decision made shortly after.

“As you know, this issue had just reached my ear while I was away and now that I am back I am setting up a meeting, hopefully this week. I know I will be having an executive meeting on Wednesday and that matter will be looked into and the association will make a decision according to the information that is presented to us. I guess the general public will have a chance to know exactly what decision we make going forward,” he said.

Reports are suggesting that a female athlete slept in the coach’s room while attending a regional youth meet. There has since been widespread calls for an investigation into the reports.

Cornelius said the association has strict protocols in place which they expect all coaches and athletes to adhere to.

“These rules are rules that we put in place and expect them to be reinforced and over the years we haven’t had any problems at all with [them] because the general federation knows exactly what our stance is where these rules are concerned,” he said.

The association has largely avoided issuing a statement on the matter, insisting that it will be investigated in due course.

Cornelius recently returned from Budapest, Hungary, where he attended the 2023 World Athletics Championships.