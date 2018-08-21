Athletics Association Secretary Resigns

Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) and one of the persons fingered during a recent visa debacle, Leslie “Les” Williams, has tendered his resignation.

This has been confirmed by President of the association, Everton “Mano” Cornelius, who said the organisation is now actively seeking to fill the void left and should do so in the coming weeks.

“He said that he has given enough time to the association and it’s time for him to move on and he decided to submit his resignation to the association. So, we are now working to, probably in the next week or two, to appoint someone in that particular position. I will say as much as this, we are at the end of the season so it’s not a particular problem at this point in time so it gives us enough time to sit down and look for a competent individual to take over that portfolio,” Cornelius said.

The association was thrown into a tailspin two weeks ago after top sprinter, Cejhae Greene, was forced to pull out of the recent NACAC championships held in Canada after the local body failed to secure the necessary visas required for entry into the host country.

Cornelius, in a previous interview, had identified Williams and vice president, Richard Lindsay, as the two individuals who were responsible for securing the Canadian visas.

According to the president, although Williams indicated a hectic schedule outside of the athletics association as one of his main reasons for stepping aside, the recent issue could have also played a significant role.

“I think that might be part of it and I think that from my perspective, I would want to say it is more that than anything else and I honestly believe that when he said he doesn’t have the time maybe that is one of the reasons too and that’s what probably plunged us into that particular situation and that he did not have the time to deal with things effectively. It is something he has been doing over the years and I still don’t understand how we found ourselves in that situation,” he said.

The association, Cornelius said, will be putting guidelines in place to better manage the process of visa applications ahead of meets. He, however, declined to go into details at this time, promising a full update in the coming weeks.