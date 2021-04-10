Athletics Association Head Hints At Possible Relay Team For Olympic Games

Left to right: Miguel Francis (now of Great Britain), Chevaughn Walsh, Daniel Bailey and Jared Jarvis, represented Antigua and Barbuda in the Men’s 4X1 relay at the Beijing Olympic in 2015.

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Everton Cornelius, has hinted that once plans continue to progress in a particular way, the country could field a relay team at the 2021 Olympic Games.

In an interview with Observer media, Cornelius said they are hoping to build a team around sprinter Cejhae Greene who has already qualified for the summer games.

“We have a long list because we listed just about all of who we consider to be our elite athletes going forward and hopefully from that list, we can at least, outside of Cejhae Greene, still arrive with a relay team if things pan itself out for us to do so,” he said.

Greene became the country’s first athlete to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games when he clocked 10:01 seconds at the Tropical Elite Sprints Meet in Miami in March.

Cornelius said there are a number of other athletes currently in training whom, once they remain healthy, could come together for a competitive relay team.

“We still have Tahir Walsh, we still have Chevaughn Walsh, Jared Jarvis and Richard Richardson whom we could add to the make-up but we are kind of tweaking things as we go along so hopefully we could find one or two other athletes to add to that dimension so we could have a more rounded team if we happen to get in on a relay,” the former athlete said.

The Olympic Games are slated for July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.