Athletes show their prowess at championships

A number of the country’s top athletes were on display over the weekend at the National Track and Field Championships at the YASCO stadium.

National sprinter Cejhae Greene retained his title as 100m champion. Greene, running on Saturday night on day one of the two-day National Track and Field Championships, sped away from the competition in a time of 10.21 seconds.

Photos by Johnny-Jno Baptiste for Observer media

Darion Skerritt was second in a time of 10.51 seconds, while Ajani Daley was third with a time of 10.54 seconds.

Other winners of the day included Mia McIntosh as the 400m open female champion, Taeco O’Garro the triple jump champion, Kalique St Jean as the 800m open male champion, and Joella Lloyd as the 100m female champion.