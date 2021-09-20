Athlete Kimberly Percival creates history

Both Percival and Michelle Seaforth walked away with medals

Bernard Percival bettered his performance at the event finishing sixth in his second appearance at the event

by Carlena Knight

History was created over the weekend as Antigua and Barbuda’s Kimberly Percival became the first athlete from the country to claim the top prize at the prestigious international bodybuilding event, the Arnold Classics Europe in Sevilla, Spain.

Percival was visibly emotional as she was crowned the overall winner in the Bikini Fitness category, beating fellow Antiguan Michelle Seaforth for the top prize.

This means that Percival is not only the Arnold Classics Europe champion but also the IFBB Elite Pro World champion in that event.

Seaforth also created history, finishing third in the same category.

Percival’s husband, Bernard Percival Jr, finished in the top 10 of this event for the second time at the Arnold Classics in the Men’s Classic Physique category.

In 2019, Percival, the lone Antiguan at the event and the first Antiguan to compete there, finished eighth. He bettered that position over the weekend finishing sixth.

Bernard had nothing but congratulatory remarks for his wife on her momentous achievement.

“A few hours ago, I was able to experience the most fulfilling moment of my entire bodybuilding life; my wife, my heartstring, my rock, my better half has cemented her legacy and stamped her name and our country’s name in the history books!

“She is way too humble to ever toot her own horn, and that is what husbands are for…2021 IFBB Elite Pro Bikini Fitness World Champion and Arnold Classic Europe Bikini Fitness Champion Mrs Kimberly Percival!!! Antigua Stand Up!!!!!” Percival posted on Instagram.