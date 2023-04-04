Athanaze and Cornwall are top performers with bat and ball in West Indies Championships

- Advertisement -

Alick Athanaze and Rahkeem Cornwall were the best performers with the bat and ball respectively during the just concluded West Indies Championships that saw the Guyana Harpy Eagles walk away with the title.

The Guyana franchise amassed 84 points during the championships and was followed by the Windward Islands Hurricanes who scored 74.2 points over the five rounds of competition. They were followed by the Barbados Pride with 55.6, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 49.4 and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 46.2.

The Jamaica Scorpions finished at the bottom of the six-team table with 25.6 points having failed to win a game all season.

Athanaze, the Volcanoes’ middle-order batsman, who was dismissed for a duck in his final innings of the season, scored 647 runs that included two hundreds and four half-centuries at an average of 64.70.

Cornwall was tops among the bowlers claiming 35 wickets during the season, and he enjoyed best bowling figures of 11-69 against the Scorpions. The Hurricanes’ spinner took his wickets at an impressive average of 14.34 and economy of 2.36.

Wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton had the most dismissals -19- that included 17 catches and two stumpings while in the outfield, Zachary McCaskie held 13 catches during the season. (www.sportsmax.tv)