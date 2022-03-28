At least three structures were destroyed over the weekend by fires in Swetes Village and Booby Alley

Firefighters were kept busy over the weekend responding to at least two fire calls, one in the Swetes Village area and the other in Booby Alley.

The blaze in Booby Alley destroyed two abandoned homes, and in Swetes Village, one home was destroyed while another was partially burnt.

Reports are that the same fire truck that responded to the blaze in Booby Alley had to respond to the second blaze in Swetes, on account of a lack of fire tenders in Antigua and Barbuda.

Calls to retiring Fire Chief, Elvis Weaver, up to late yesterday, went unanswered.