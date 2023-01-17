Aston Villa stay in top three while Swetes break into to five in Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

FC Aston Villa moved into the number three slot on the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division standings with a 5-0 trouncing of Five Islands FC at the FA’s technical center on Sunday.

Contesting the first game of a triple-header at the Paynters’ venue, Villa were led by Joshua Ferdinand who recorded a brace with goals in minutes 81 and 85. Jahiem Ferron had given Villa the lead in minute 18 with Sean Tomlinson netting in the 84th minute. Tejhano Jarvis put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute as Villa moves to 15 points and third on goal difference.

FC Aston Villa are now third in the standings with 15 points. (ABFA photo)

Five Islands continues to struggle with just one point and are second from bottom in the standings.

Also on Sunday, Swetes FC were 2-1 winners over Empire FC in the day’s feature contest.

National striker Shalon Knight scored both goals for Swetes with conversions in minutes 44 and 54 to complete his brace. Jahvaughn James scored the lone goal for Empire in minute 88.

The victory lifts Swetes FC to 14 points from seven matches and fifth in the standings with Empire fourth from bottom on six points.

Old Road FC and Pigotts Bullets played to a scoreless draw.