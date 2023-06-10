Assassins triumph over Black Lightning in local netball

- Advertisement -

Assassins emerged 23-10 winners over Black Lightning when they clashed in the lone game of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) national league on Thursday.

Playing in the Mixed Division Carl Kirby led the charge for Assassins with 15 of 25 attempts, while Michael Jeffers contributed with seven of 14 attempts. Tashana Bloomfield contributed with a perfect one from one attempt.

In a losing effort, Karol Carlton picked up seven of 11 attempts for Black Lightning while Lorelei Lapps netted three of seven attempts.