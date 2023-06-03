Assassins get lone win in local netball

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association’s National League resumed on Thursday night following a short break with victory for Assassins at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the A Division, the league’s highest level of competition, Assassins defeated John Hughes Flyers y a 35-32. For Assassins Tyea Ladoo sank a game-high 33 of 34 attempts. She was assisted by Kizzy Hughes who his two of nine attempts.

In a losing effort, Jamila Fitz hit 20 of 28 attempts for John Hughes while Amey Lake picked up 12 of 23 attempts.

Matches continue over the weekend at the YMCA.