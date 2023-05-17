Assassins and Flyers win in local netball

- Advertisement -

Assassins were winners in the A Division while John Hughes Flyers claimed their Mixed Division clash as action continued in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) national league continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Monday night.

Assassins defeated S W Electronics Black Lightning 34-19 margin in the first game of a double-header. Tyea Ladoo led the charge for Assassins with 21 of 33 attempts while Kizzy Hughes scored 13 from 23 attempts. For Black Lightning, Lorelei Lapps sank two of five attempts, Karol Carlton scored nine from 18 attempts and Zaine Frederick netted eight of 13 tries.

Meanwhile, John Hughes Flyers defeated Go To Enterprises Flyballers by 33-19 in the mixed division.

For John Hughes, Rayana Regis scored 14 from 20 attempts while Akiel Hazelwood picked up 19 from 24 attempts. For Flyballers, Randy Jeffers scored made good on five of eight attempts, DeAndre Harris scored 10 from 16 attempts and Kibby James hit four of six attempts.