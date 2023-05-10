Assassins and Flyers get comfortable wins in national netball league

- Advertisement -

There were victories for Assassins and John Hughes Flyers in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) senior national championships when the competition continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Monday night.

Assassins enjoyed a blowout 42-14 triumph over Cuties Vent TV Flyballers when they clashed in the first game of a double-header. For Assassins, Tyea Ladoo scored 27 of her 42 attempts while Kizzy Hughes sank 15 from 26 attempts. For Flyballers, goal shoot Krizia Duncan netted eight of her 14 attempts while goal attack Annel Baptiste picked up six of eight attempts.

Meanwhile, John Hughes Flyers defeated S W Electronics Black Lightning 31-13 in a one-sided affair also at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the night’s feature contest, John Hughes were led by national players Rayana Regis and veteran Amey Lake. Regis led the charge by picking up 16 of her 20 attempts, while Lake sank nine out of 19 attempts. There was input as well from Jamilla Fitz who made good on six of her 11 tries.

For Black Lightning, Karol Carlton scored eight from 12 attempts, Paula Jackson scored four of her six attempts, while Andiesha Thomas picked up one of her four attempts.