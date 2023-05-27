Assassins and Flyballers score wins in local netball

- Advertisement -

Assassins and Flyballers emerged winners in the A Division and Mixed Division, respectively, as action in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Nation League continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Thursday night.

Assassins got the upper hand on John Hughes Flyers to win by a 33-26 margin. Tyea Ladoo led the way for Assassins with 23 of her 32 attempts. Ladoo had help from Kizzy Hughes who sank 10 from 23 attempts.

For John Hughes, veteran Amey Lake led the charge with 19 of 23 attempts while Jamila Fitz picked up six of her 11 attempts. Shawnita Smith was perfect on the floor, sinking her only attempt of the night.

Meanwhile, Flyballers defeated Black Lightning 20-18 in their mixed division contest. Randy Frederick led the way for the victors with 12 of 15 attempts while Deandre Harris picked up eight of 11 attempts. For Black Lightning, Karol Carlton made good on 13 from 18 attempts, Michael Barton sank two from three attempts, while Lorelei Lapps netted three of four attempts.