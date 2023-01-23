Aspiring young writers put ‘African queens’ under the spotlight

- Advertisement -

Nine talented youngsters eloquently delivered essays on an African queen of their choice at an event on Saturday hosted by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Some chose to highlight their mothers, while others chose African queens of history or other African women whom they hold in high esteem.

There were two teams, the first aged eight to 12, in which Dasha Gordon, Iesha George, Adekunle Simon, Kaylee Smith and Zanaba Simon competed. Zanaba Simon took first place with Smith coming in second.

The second team, of 13 to 18-year-olds, included Emmanuel Gordon, Akhenaton Hatton, Kaleb Hatton and Tella Martin. Kaleb Hatton took first place with Martin in second. The winners received brand new mini-computers, and all competitors were given a cash prize.

“The level of research carried out by these intelligently empathetic young people both on African queens and, alternately, their love for their mothers was not just gratifying but established that our young people’s intellect and affection is focused, and with an African context,” a release said.

“Their choice of African queens revealed key elements of the warrior spirit of an African queen, and as a mother, emphasising her solicitous attention to family and country.”

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church aims to instil among local youth an appreciation for their history and the role of heroic African women as queens in their own right. During Black History Month, the essays will be published in local media weekly giving exposure to the minds and hearts of the nation’s children.

The church also used the occasion to honour Makeda Mikael whose work within Rastafari included the early establishment in Antigua of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Abba Gebre Yesus Weldesamuel Negatu, priest in charge of the church, officiated with the presentations, while elaborating the church’s care in developing the hearts and minds of the youth and their rounded development.

Children and their parents attending were entertained with face painting and a bounce castle in the gardens of the Executive Business Centre and Runway Ten Cafe.