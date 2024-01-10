Aspiring young diplomat aims spotlight on negative social media and violence

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

As ‘Resident British Commissioner for a day’, young Eddenya Aska was geared up for a day of activities, interviews and conversations – and hoped that her message to combat violence against women and girls would resonate with the public.

Aska was one of two local youths aged 18-25 who secured the coveted accolade by expressing how they hoped to use the temporary role to highlight an issue affecting young people.

“One of the reasons, I believe, that youth violence was so high last year was especially because certain social media influencers kind of pushed that out a lot … in, you know, a very negative way.

“And media is one of the most important socialisation agents in society and so knowing that [these negative posts are] out there is alarming. I urge the public to hold these persons accountable … and realise that it’s very important because it … doesn’t only affect women and girls, it also affects males,” she expressed yesterday on Observer AM.

The ‘Resident British Commissioner for a day’ initiative was introduced with the support of the Directorate of Gender Affairs. Applicants were invited to submit a two-minute video on the issue of male mental health (for male candidates) and violence against women and girls (for female candidates).

For Aska, social media personalities who negatively influence youth – especially relating to domestic violence – should be held more accountable for their words online.

She added that children are often the main eyewitnesses to domestic abuse and grow up with childhood trauma—sometimes becoming the perpetrators of abuse themselves.

“One of my biggest things is on social media … the conversation on social media surrounding [gender-based violence], especially the people who have a platform and use their platform negatively, and they aren’t held accountable.

“And they are continued to be given a platform and the platform grows because of that, and it is quite alarming to look at … because that’s who a lot of young people look up to,” she pointed out.

As part of her diplomatic role, Aska also encouraged the public to believe women when they come forward alleging sexual abuse against them, stating that there is still a ‘rape culture’ in the country—meaning there is a tendency for police officers and the public to view rape victims with scepticism.

“Another thing that needs to be looked at … is toxic masculinity … meaning the aggressive stereotypes of men—that you have to be strong and don’t have feelings, don’t cry, be aggressive and violent—I feel like that also contributes to [violence against women and girls],” Aska added.

The male Resident British Commissioner for a day was Kerron McKenzie who held the role on November 30.