Asot urged to pay worker’s severance

June 5, 2018
Member of Parliament Asot Michael is being urged to settle with former workers of the now defunct Caribbean Times Limited who are demanding severance.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the appeal during a brief interview Monday afternoon.

“Based on my understanding, Caribbean Times is owned by Asot Michael and he should pay the people their severance. This is coming from the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, I have nothing else to say on this matter,” Browne said briefly.

Over a week ago, seven former employees reported to the media that they are owed severance from the company that ceased operations in January this year.

 MP Michael was asked to respond to the demand during an interview last Friday.

When the question was asked about the payment to the workers, he told the media to “Get a life.”

Michael also stated that, “I give away so much, why would I refuse to pay anyone.”

While there is the public belief that the MP owns the company, there is little evidence to prove this.

The company’s file at the Intellectual Property Office does not identify the MP as the owner, and several people who were either listed as directors or who were a part of the process when the company was incorporated, are also denying knowing who the owner was.

Meanwhile, during a recent post-Cabinet press conference, Tourism and Investment Minister, Charles “Max” Fernandez, also suggested that the workers should be paid. 

The minister said that while he has no proof or evidence that the MP is involved in the process, it is concerning that the workers are yet to receive their severance payments.

“What I think would be good, if they could have some sort of dialogue with the workers, the owners and the union to work out some form of settlement package,” Fernandez said.
