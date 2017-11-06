Asot seen at PM’s Office, no comment

New Story

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Peter Asot Michael was seen today at the office of the prime minister. He declined OBSERVER media’s request for an interview and said that he is taking legal advice on the matter of the United Kingdom (UK) investigation that saw him arrested in the UK.

Michael returned to Antigua on Wednesday last week after being arrested in the UK on October 23. He was released the same day and the UK Foreign Office told OBSERVER media that he could be charged. While Michael never specified what he was accused of, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said publicly that the UK authorities are investigating Michael in connection with bribery.

Michael has yet to comment further about the investigation.