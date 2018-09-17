Asian Games host Indonesia announces candidature for 2032 Olympics

Indonesia president Joko Widodo has announced the country will launch a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

The nation held this year’s Asian Games and on Saturday, president Widodo confirmed plans to put together a proposition for the Olympics in 14 years’ time.

“After the excellent experience of the Asian Games we now believe that we can host the very biggest sporting event,” he said, as quoted by the IOC’s official Twitter account.

“In Indonesia we believe we can host the Olympic Games 2032.”

“The IOC really appreciates Indonesia’s candidature for 2032,” added IOC President, Thomas Bach.

“With the great success of the Asian Games, Indonesia has demonstrated it has all the ingredients to organise the Olympic Games in a very successful way.

“Here in Indonesia there is a great combination of friendliness and efficiency and this is what the Games are about.

“The Asian Games build a very solid foundation for such a candidature. It is a great decision which gives the youth of this young country a vision for the future and capitalizes on the success of the Asian Games.”

Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles are set to stage the respective Games of 2020, 2024 and 2028. (Sports Max)