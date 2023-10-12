Ashes of Cameroonians cremated in St Kitts remain unclaimed by their families

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Eight months on from the migrant smuggling disaster which led to the death of several Cameroonian nationals who were aboard the La Belle Michelle II, the ashes of three of the victims have yet to be collected by their families.

The Cameroonians, who arrived in Antigua late last year on the now defunct Antigua Airways, had hoped to reach the United States via the USVI.

However, the overcrowded vessel packed with 34 people capsized off the shores of St Kitts in rough seas.

Despite recovery efforts by the St Kitts and Antiguan Coast Guards, as well as crew from passing vessels, 13 individuals were presumed dead as their bodies were never recovered. Three more bodies were plucked from the ocean.

In July, those three bodies were cremated by the St Kitts and Nevis government without the consent of their family members.

Observer media reached out to St Kitts and Nevis media house, WINN FM, for an update on the ashes as well as the rescued Africans who remain in St Kitts.

According to WINN FM’s administrative officer, Sharon Richards, authorities in St Kitts have confirmed that the remains are still in the country awaiting collection.

Sixteen people were rescued from the March boat disaster by the captain and crew of the superyacht Genevieve (Photo courtesy Captain Thomas Auckland)

This follows a decision to cremate the bodies due to the increasing cost of storing them that was placed on the St Kitts government, amounting to nearly $40,000 from their National Security Budget.

The three Cameroonians were part of an influx of African migrants who arrived in the Caribbean via Antigua and Barbuda on Antigua Airways.

The government’s much touted air bridge between the Caribbean and the African continent saw hundreds of Cameroonian refugees stranded in Antigua. They had fled their homeland amid civil war and were seeking a passage to the United States.

Many had been enticed here by airline charter companies who took advantage of their desperation.

Following the incident, the governments of St Kitts and Antigua then laid the responsibility on each other as to how to deal with the migrants remaining in St Kitts, with St Kitts ultimately seeking assistance from the UN.

Meanwhile, one apparent crew member rescued from the boat disaster and captured by St Kitts authorities remains at large.

Santana Areche apparently broke free from the St Peter Community Centre along with a handful of Cameroonians. However, while the others were recaptured, he was not found.

According to St Kitts media, the remaining Africans have been integrated into the St Kitts society. The government has provided them with temporary housing while their asylum application is examined by the UN High Commission for Refugees.

This arrangement was due to end last month.