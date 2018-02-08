ASC trounce Clare Hall in School’s basketball

League champions, Antigua State College (ASC) trounced newbies, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS), 78-42 on Tuesday afternoon in the Senior’s Boys division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league at the JSC Sports Complex. Rasheed Ashton led the champs with a game high 23 points. He was assisted by Victor Horsford who had 15 points and national junior player, Judah Ferris who chipped in sinking 11. Adrian Bird contributed, netting 10 for the victors.

Clare Hall’s Adrian Carniege had 8 points with teammates, Keithroy Graham and Lucaso Brumant Jr., chipping-in scoring 7 and 6 points respectively. Clare Hall would however have something to celebrate for that day as their Mini-Secondary boys team edged out Princess Margaret School (PMS), 13-10. Abijah Forbes led the charge with 6 points with teammate, Kelani Charles sinking 4. Anthony Jarvier of PMS had 8 points in a losing effort. PMS would have their revenge as they trumped Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 29-23 in the Junior Boys category. Jaden Martin had 7 points for the victors.

He was assisted by D’larno Scotland who scored 6 points. Shamar Joseph of AGS had 11 points with teammate, Dante Trimmingham contributing 6. In the other match-up on Tuesday, Old Road Primary edged out former champions, Greenbay Primary, 6-5 in the Mini-boy’s Primary division. Julian Joseph scored 4 of the victor’s 6 points while K. Pennyfeather and J. Alphonso scored 2 points for Greenbay.

Twenty-four hours prior, defending playoff champions, Jennings Secondary School (JSS) recorded their first win of the season as they defeated St. Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS), 28-15. Sandy Valdez led the champs scoring with 20 points with teammates, Alexis Jackson and Daniel Perez netting 14. St. Mary’s Reco Pelle had 8 points in a losing effort.