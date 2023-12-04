ASC humbles PMS with 4-0 win in Schools Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

On Friday, title contender PMS, was at the receiving end of a whipping, after they were mauled 4-0 by the Antigua State College (ASC) at the Golden Grove Playing Field.

This was an encounter in the West Zone of the Male Under-20 Division of the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League competition.

Nadre Thomas was first on target for ASC in the 23’ minute, before Jonathan Johnson added another two minutes later to go into the half time break with 2-0 lead.

In similar fashion, Kylano Isaac scored in the 52’ minute while Thomas returned to score his final goal of the match to end it 4-0 in the 54’ minute.

Meanwhile, there was a one-all draw between Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) and Glanvilles Secondary School in the Boys Under-16 division. Tafari Looby of OCS and Tayquan Harris of GSS both scored.

The matches will continue on Monday at the King George V and the Princess Margaret School grounds.