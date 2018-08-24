ASC appeals to students to submit CSEC results

Administrators at the Antigua State College (ASC) are advising prospective students, who have submitted all the relevant documentation by Wednesday of this week, that they could collect their letters of response today between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. at the Golden Grove Campus.

At the same time, students who have already applied to the tertiary institution and have not yet submitted the official Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) slips from the Ministry of Education or test centres where they registered, are being asked to so immediately.

Dean of Student Affairs Anika Kentish told OBSERVER media yesterday, that while the college accepted printouts of the online results during the registration process, applicants who have been offered a place are required to submit the official slips to continue the process.

Kentish said for this year, prospective students have been slow in submitting their CSEC slips and this will, in turn, slow down the processing of applications.

People who have applied to the Department of Undergraduate Studies and are awaiting acceptance letters from the University of the West Indies (UWI) are also being asked to bring their results, both Level One and Level Two, to the department at the Golden Grove Campus for onward submission to UWI.

Meanwhile, the tertiary institution will continue accepting applications for the School of Pharmacy, Department of Engineering and Construction and the Evening Programme in the Department of Business up to Thursday, August 30, 2018.