As the clock winds down, ARG on track towards completion of Men’s Cricket World Cup

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The refurbishing of Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) as a practice venue for the start of the Cricket World Cup is progressing well, Local Organising Committee boss, Leon Kuma Rodney told Observer on Monday.

Rodney highlighted specific activities that demonstrate the state of readiness of the renowned venue.

“I think that the ARG has come very, very far [and] the grounds are looking good. A lot of cutting of the grass is taking place [and] the rolling of the pitch just started. There’s still a lot of work to be done. Both entrances still need to be re-grassed, and the dressing room areas and so forth are still looking good,” he said.

“We are really using the dressing room area on the south side. Given that it’s just a practice venue, when you set up a practice venue, you mostly have a tent on the outskirts of the grounds, which will accommodate the players. Still have to paint the side screens black, because it’s a white ball cricket. A number of things to be done, like the power washing … painting and just bringing the place up to that level that you want for international sportsmen.”

There are many rumours circulating that the grounds would not be ready in time for the start of Cricket World Cup, but Rodney adamantly reassured that the practice venue would be ready despite possible challenges faced in the past and those that may be presented as the completion nears.

When asked about possible challenges that might be forthcoming regarding the completion, Rodney exclaimed that challenges will come but he believes that the ARG would be ready in time.

“I don’t think there will be much challenges [but] there are challenges in any case, because we should have probably been a little further than where we are, but at the end of the day, I think that it’s so important just to see Recreation Grounds coming back, especially as a practice venue for the internationals. Then after that, Carnival comes into the ground, and then obviously after carnival, we’ll have to do a lot of work again to bring it back to the level that it is at the present moment.

“I would have made a recommendation in the past, so I hope that we’ll see a lot more cricket taking place here, and then look to see how the nation can get the north side back up and running in terms of the pavilion and all the seating areas in the ARG, because it’s a vital ground to the nation. But I think that we’ll be ready. We will definitely have to; we don’t have any choice,” Rodney said.

The ARG is one of Antigua and Barbuda’s premier sporting venues which also hosts the annual Carnival events. It has a great cricketing history from Sir Vivian Richards scoring the fastest ton, to Brian Lara breaking highest Test batting score records twice, to West Indies chasing the highest test score of 418.

The Cricket World Cup bowls off on June 1, 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound.