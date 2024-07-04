As Hurricane Beryl moves west, Jamaica and Cayman Islands brace for impact

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has issued warnings in light of the ongoing threat posed by Hurricane Beryl to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, as the powerful storm continues its westward trajectory.

After causing significant damage in the Eastern Caribbean, Beryl has intensified, prompting authorities to prepare for potential impacts in the western part of the region.

Elizabeth Riley, the Executive Director of CDEMA, provided an update on the situation.

“We have activated our regional response mechanism and it is on standby to support Jamaica. We were in discussions with Jamaica on the operational scenario that they were anticipating, including looking at matters of potential population to be affected etcetera,” she said.

Jamaica, which serves as a sub-regional focal point in CDEMA’s disaster response framework, is of particular concern.

“Jamaica is very important within our system because of the significant assets that they hold,” Riley explained.

The agency is working closely with Jamaican authorities to ensure readiness and has placed teams on standby for support.

The threat extends beyond Jamaica to the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory.

CDEMA has taken proactive steps to address potential needs in this area as well.

“We have confirmed with the UK that they are well positioned to activate their arrangements in support of the Cayman Islands should this be required,” Riley stated.

This approach aligns with CDEMA’s operational plans, which call for collaboration with the UK for support to its overseas territories in scenarios where regional resources are stretched thin.

The agency is leveraging its partnerships to bolster preparedness efforts.

“We do have an arrangement with the international militaries that support our regional response mechanisms through our multinational Caribbean cell, and that includes the militaries of the United States, Canada, France, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Canada, so they are also very much on standby and prepared to support,” Riley added.

As Beryl approaches, CDEMA said it continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with national authorities and international partners to ensure a swift and effective response should the hurricane make landfall in these western Caribbean territories.

The agency urges residents in potentially affected areas to stay informed and follow the guidance of local emergency management officials.