Artists win prizes for outstanding work

Three artists received cash prizes for their winning paintings in the Halo Foundation’s Royal Drawing School Art Competition.

Shelleysha Morgan, Kelly Hull, and Bernard Richardson were first, second and third prize winners, respectively.

The first, second and third prizes, in the sums of $5,000, $3,000, and $1,000, respectively, were recently presented to the winners at Government House by Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, on behalf of the Halo Foundation.

Morgan’s painting, entitled ‘Fluidity’, featured shades of reds, oranges, and yellow highlighting a woman’s figure against a dark background.

A young boy enjoying a mango while gazing through a window was showcased in Hull’s painting, entitled ‘Mango Season’.

‘Beginning’, Richardson’s painting, depicted a silhouette of a pondering man looking at a leafless tree amidst swirls of blue.

The winning paintings were exhibited at the annual “Wings of Charity” Fundraiser, held this year at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

The Halo Foundation spearheaded a six-week teachers’ training programme earlier this year, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and in partnership with the Jumby Bay Fund.

The workshop, conducted by two tutors from the Royal Drawing School in London, was held at The Workshop Studio Art Gallery in English Harbour, owned by renowned artist Dina de Brozzi Goodenough. To-date, this is the second such training session held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Morgan is a teacher at the Villa Primary School; Hull is an independent artist; and Richardson is a teacher at the Antigua Grammar School.

