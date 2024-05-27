ARTER goes regional!

- Advertisement -

By the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Antigua and Barbuda

In April, our Co-Founder and Vice President, Ms Sumita Balooja, delivered an inspiring presentation on how the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Antigua and Barbuda uses our mascot, Arter, to build brand identity and engage with the community, especially children and young people, encouraging heart-healthy lifestyles.

Sumita’s presentation was part of a capacity-building series hosted by Lake Health and Wellbeing in collaboration with The Healthy Caribbean Coalition. This series aimed to provide Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across the region with the knowledge and tools to effectively market their NGOs and connect with their target audiences.

The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Antigua and Barbuda is dedicated to promoting a healthier country and inspiring future generations to lead heart-healthy lives.

Volunteer as a Friend of the Foundation today!

Valerie & Arter Sumita Balooja & Arter