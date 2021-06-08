Art teachers get opportunity to expand skill sets

Spread the love













Art teachers in Antigua and Barbuda will get the opportunity to expand their skill set in the coming months through a three-month certification course.

The project is a partnership between the Halo Foundation, Jumby Bay Fund, the Royal Drawing School in the UK and The G Art Gallery and will provide local teachers the opportunity to learn contemporary art techniques and develop new ways for incorporation into the existing art curriculum.

The course, which will run from September to December 2021, will facilitate the collaboration of two artists from the Royal Drawing School with Antigua’s local artist, Anson Henry, to administer a series of workshops aimed at the development of visual arts education in the twin-island nation.

In addition to the strengthening of skills, the Halo Foundation will award a grand prize of 5 days /4 nights in London to the participating teacher with the most impressive submissions by that school’s students to Halo’s annual Christmas Art Competition.

Pieces from the workshop will also be on display at the 2022 opening of the Sir Selvyn Walter Art Gallery in Government House for its first exhibition.

Approximately, 20 teachers from primary and secondary schools, both private and public have already enrolled in the programme. The Royal Drawing School, instructors will be flown to Antigua by the Halo Foundation in August at the start of the Project.