Arsonists target policeman’s home

Arsonists who apparently poured flammable liquid on a policeman’s home in Villa before setting it ablaze are being sought by police.

The alleged attack in Bryson Street took place sometime between 9pm on Monday and 4am Tuesday.

The blaze caused damage to the porch and a wooden door, as well as furniture in the living room. The officer was able to successfully extinguish the blaze, averting any further damage to the property and personal injuries.

Police have strongly condemned the attack and are appealing to anyone with information to call CID on 462-3913 or 462-3914.