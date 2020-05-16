Arrests for Covid violations top 120

More than 120 people have been arrested for breaking Covid-related restrictions since measures came into effect in late March. Of the 123 arrests made up to May 12, 97 were men and 26 were women.

Offences included defying curfew hours, violating social distancing regulations and not wearing facemasks in public places.

However, some other crimes have plummeted for 2020 so far.

Official police statistics released to Observer by Commissioner Atlee Rodney show a significant decrease in the number of larcenies. Road accidents also fell.

When compared to 2019, overall crime between January and May decreased by 22 per cent. The first four months of this year saw 712 incidents – 202 less than the same period in 2019 which totalled 914.

The largest decrease occurred in the month of April during the main lockdown period – a difference of 127 reported cases, or a 60 per cent drop.

Larceny, when compared to 2019, dipped by about 23 per cent (81 fewer reports) and traffic collisions decreased by near 11 per cent (86 fewer incidents) so far for the year.

The number of fire calls however has remained fairly constant with a total of 90 in 2020, compared to 93 for the same period last year. Bush fires accounted for just over half of fire calls for both timeframes.