Arraignment for men accused of killing Nigel Christian to begin January 26

Three men accused of the 2020 killing of Customs Officer Nigel Christian are scheduled to be arraigned on January 26.

The 44-year-old was abducted from his McKinnons residence on July 10, 2020, and hours later he was found dead in the Thibou’s area with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill, Wayne Thomas of Hatton, and Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay were charged with his murder in April 2021.

After several adjournments in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, the case was officially committed to the January 2023 assizes in September 2022.

In December 2023, the trio made their second appearance in the High Court before Justice Ann Marie Smith, at which time their arraignment was adjourned to January 19, 2024, due to the absence of their attorneys.

However, on Friday, the hearing was delayed once more due to the absence of their lawyers again.

Prosecutors said that they had amassed over 40 pieces of evidence including documents, DNA evidence, cell tower data, mobile phone records, and video footage in connection to the case.

The prosecution added that they have identified more than 50 witnesses who could be called to take the stand.