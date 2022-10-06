Armed forces boost school security

- Advertisement -

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet was informed by the Minister of Education that there will be increased patrols by the Police and the Defence Force of government schools, and there will also be postings at the most vulnerable schools at critical times.

There is also an agreement to increase the lighting and cameras on school compounds as deterrents to the vandalism and criminal trespass that have been occurring. The specs for cameras will be managed by the Ministry responsible for Information and Technology, and the creation of a command center, where the cameras can be monitored, will also be established.

The Cabinet also expresses gratitude to teachers who play an integral role in the shaping of future generations and wishes them a productive Teachers’ Week.